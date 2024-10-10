India bid farewell to one of its most revered industrialists and philanthropists, Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday. Honouring his immense contributions to the country, the Maharashtra government accorded him a state funeral, with his cremation carried out at an electric crematorium in Mumbai following the customs of the Parsi community.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid homage to Tata, describing him as "a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship," and declared a day of mourning across the state on Thursday. As a mark of respect, the tricolour at all government buildings will fly at half-mast, and entertainment events have been cancelled.

In keeping with tradition, Tata's body was placed at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM, allowing the public to pay their respects. Later, the cortege proceeded to the Worli crematorium for the final rites. Among the dignitaries present were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who represented the Centre, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. The business community also turned out in large numbers, with notable figures such as the Ambanis in attendance.

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, hailing Tata as a "visionary business leader and a compassionate soul." Reflecting on his legacy, Modi highlighted Tata's ability to dream big while remaining deeply committed to philanthropy.

"Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary who provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. His kindness, humility, and relentless dedication to societal betterment made him a beloved figure," the Prime Minister said.

Chief Minister Shinde echoed these sentiments on social media, praising Tata’s "decisiveness and mental toughness" which, he noted, propelled the Tata Group to extraordinary heights during his tenure. Shinde emphasized that Tata’s 150-year-old legacy continues to inspire the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs.

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar announced that all state government programs scheduled for Thursday had been cancelled in light of the mourning period, as the country reflects on the immense void left by the passing of Ratan Tata.