Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu has clarified that Ration Cards will be accepted as valid proof of income during the free admission process in Government and Provincialised schools and colleges across the state.

In a social media post, Dr. Pegu stated, “Ration Cards will be accepted as valid proof of income. Alternatively, Income Certificates issued by a competent authority will also be accepted in place of a Ration Card, and vice versa.”

The clarification comes as a relief for students and parents preparing for admissions under the government’s free admission scheme.



Also Read: Assam: Nearly 1.2 lakh students take free college admission

Earlier in 2024, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said over 71 per cent of more than 1.66 lakh students taking admission in different colleges across the state have availed of the fee waiver scheme for poor families.

Previously, students with a parental annual income of up to Rs 2 lakh were eligible for free admission, but the limit has been raised to Rs 4 lakh from this year, Pegu said in a post on X.

"The state government does not charge any fee from college students; instead, it offers a Fee Waiver scheme for BPL students. Previously, students with a parental annual income of up to ₹2 lakh were eligible for free admission, but this year the limit has been raised to ₹4 lakh, allowing Ration Cards as proof instead of Income Certificates. Admission fees are set by Colleges and Universities, with a State Fee Regulation Committee determining the upper limit. This year, 118199 (71%) students out of 166123 students have availed free admission till yesterday evening," wrote the education minister.