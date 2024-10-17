The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), a key signatory of the Assam Accord of 1985, expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's judgement on Thursday, which addressed the pact's cut-off date.

The organisation stated that the ruling reaffirmed the "rationality" of the historic agreement.

Following the Supreme Court's announcement, AASU hailed the decision as a triumph for the people of Assam, who have supported the Assam Accord for nearly four decades. In a majority decision, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to immigrants who arrived in Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971.

The five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, noted that the Assam Accord was a political solution to the issue of illegal migration.



Also Read: Supreme Court upholds validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act recognizing Assam Accord

AASU, in its statement, remarked, "This verdict re-established the rationality of the Assam movement and the Assam Accord. We pay tribute to the martyrs on this historic occasion. We demand again that every clause of the Assam Accord be fully implemented."

The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 following a six-year-long anti-foreigner movement. Among its clauses was the stipulation that individuals entering Assam on or after March 25, 1971, would be identified and removed from electoral rolls, with measures taken for their deportation.

AASU highlighted that the Supreme Court's judgement was a victory not only for them but also for the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad and other organisations advocating for the state's interests. The All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad was another signatory of the Assam Accord, alongside the central government.

The majority verdict by the Constitutional Bench confirmed that the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for entry into Assam and the granting of citizenship is appropriate. Section 6A was introduced into the Citizenship Act in 1985 as a special provision to address the citizenship status of individuals covered by the Assam Accord.