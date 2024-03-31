Today marks the official takeover of duties by Ravi Kota as the new Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam. A seasoned bureaucrat, Ravi Kota is a 1993 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, steps into his role following the conclusion of the extended tenure of the outgoing Chief Secretary, Pawan Borthakur, on March 31.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Secretary, Kota served as the Additional Chief Secretary of the state's finance, industry, and trade section, as well as overseeing the public institutions department.

In his new capacity, Kota will not only assume the responsibilities of Chief Secretary but also hold the position of Additional Chief Secretary for the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department. Additionally, he will take charge of the Finance Department and serve as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Office of Chief Secretary, Assam.