‘Re-elect BJP to end infiltration’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Assam rallies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 3, launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that its government had “surrendered Assam into the hands of infiltrators”.

Addressing public rallies in Kampur and Palashbari, Shah claimed that infiltrators are “seizing land belonging to the poor”, encroaching upon forest areas including Kaziranga National Park, and depriving local youth of employment opportunities.

He asserted that over the past ten years, the BJP government has freed nearly 1.5 lakh acres of land from alleged encroachment across Assam. Shah urged voters to re-elect the BJP, stating that a renewed mandate would enable the government to “liberate the entirety of Assam from infiltrators”.

Backing Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah appealed to the electorate to bring him back to power, promising that the government would continue its efforts to “root out every single infiltrator”.

Reiterating his stance, Shah said that infiltration is adversely affecting the rights of the poor and limiting opportunities for the youth of the state.