Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta encourages youths of Islamic religion to study Quran Sharif since it mentions upliftment of society and brotherhood. Additionally, he mentions that the holy book does not promote slaughtering Kafirs or beheading people of different faiths.

Assam DGP Mahanta raised several key issues about peace and security, stating that numerous linkmen from the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module and Al-Qaeda had been apprehended not only in Assam but also in Bangalore and Bengal.

Answering to questions posted by the media, the DGP pinned down the information that Al-Qaeda is showing a bit of interest in expanding their presence in Northeast India. “They have released two videos where kingpin Jawahari himself appealed to do Hijrah operation into Assam which means a given appeal to international cadres”.

“Another disturbing factor is that Al-Qaeda’s quarterly magazine is now being published in the Bengali language which is very dangerous. So, there could be some efforts to radicalize youngsters. But in Assam, our boys and girls are doing fine and they are not getting radicalized so much as Assam Police is keeping very keen eyes on each and every movement,” added DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

DGP Mahanta even notified about how Jihadi modules are trying to influence the youths of Assam.

“Deradicalization programmes are on and we are already being very successful. The JMB guys who were being arrested are now on our side. They are now going around the villages, mosques, and madrassas, urging people not to get into Hadith advocacy”.

“Assam Police though arrested a few linkmen who hail from Assam and one named Akhtar Hussain from Bangalore who is the resident of Katigorah constituency of Cachar district, this Akhtar was staying in Bengaluru working as a delivery boy in a food company, his father was ex GP President of Katigorah's Telika village, like ways many are in radar and will get busted soon,” said DGP Mahanta.

After visiting the Khulicherra area at the Lailapur Assam-Mizoram border, DGP said that Mizoram is our neighboring state; we all are from the family of greater Northeast, and talks are going on all levels.

“The process is on and even in Mizoram, the election is coming and border issues are important for the election as well. We need to be really very watchful. I hope that the Mizoram Government and as well as the people of Mizoram understand that expanding territory at the cost of another will not help and we are not going to allow any further expansion. Everybody must be allowed to stay in peace. Mizoram and Assam Police have become friends now and we plan to have mutual relations on various levels like football games and all”.

The DGP also talked about offering help to the two-state during the terrible situation of flood. “Mizoram police have sent a team of cultural troops to Assam. We have decided to work together instead of fighting”.

It needs mention here that during the three-day visit to the Barak Valley, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta inspected each and every bordering site and held meetings with Border Security Force (BSF) to discuss issues on the border security and celebrated Kargil Diwas in Assam University.