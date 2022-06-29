Amid criticism that Sena dissidents were staying in a luxury hotel in Guwahati while parts of Assam were suffering from severe floods, Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra have contributed Rs 51 lakh to flood relief efforts in Assam, where they have been camping for a week, their spokesperson informed on Wednesday.

Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the rebel MLAs told PTI, “Shinde has donated Rs 51 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as our contribution to their ongoing rescue work. We cannot ignore the plight of people here.”

With Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari requesting the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration to face a floor test on Thursday, the rebel MLAs have agreed to leave Guwahati and relocate to a location near Mumbai, according to Kesarkar. Shinde's close aide, on the other hand, stated the group will stay in a Goa hotel and be in Mumbai by 9.30 a.m. on Thursday.

