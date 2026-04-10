Record 86% turnout reflects faith in democracy, NDA set for decisive win: Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia

Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia on April 10 said the nearly 86 per cent voter turnout in Assam’s Assembly elections reflects strong public faith in democracy and signals a decisive mandate in favour of the NDA.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Guwahati, Saikia highlighted the high participation across demographics, particularly among young voters, women, and senior citizens.

He said nearly 72 lakh voters below the age of 30, including around 7 lakh first-time voters, played a key role in the electoral process, describing the youth as a “transformative force” in the elections.

Saikia also noted a significant rise in women’s participation, calling it a milestone that strengthened the democratic fabric of the state. He further commended elderly voters, including those above 85 who exercised their franchise through home voting, as well as senior citizens who turned up at polling stations.

The BJP leader said the high turnout was witnessed across both rural and urban areas, indicating widespread public engagement.

Expressing confidence, Saikia said the surge in voter participation is likely to translate into a strong mandate for the NDA, with the alliance expected to improve its previous tally and form a stable government in the state.