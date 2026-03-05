Record low tender price brings India closer to $2/kg green hydrogen goal: Amitabh Kant

Former Niti Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant on March 5, said India is steadily advancing towards its target of producing green hydrogen at $2 per kilogram, following the discovery of a record low price in a recent tender connected to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam.

Sharing the update on X, Kant noted that the lowest-ever discovered price of Rs 279 per kilogram (around $3.08) was achieved in a tender floated for the annual supply of 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen to the refinery.

He said the development underlines the rapid strides being made in the green hydrogen sector and indicates that production costs are gradually aligning with India’s long-term pricing objective.

Kant attributed the declining costs to sustained policy support from the government and falling renewable energy tariffs, which have enhanced the economic viability of green hydrogen.

The tender outcome, linked to the Assam-based refinery, is being viewed as a significant boost to India’s clean energy ambitions and its efforts to scale up domestic capacity in the emerging green fuel sector.