A record number of FIRs have been filed against Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah for his derogatory statement on Mahabharata and drawing a parallel line with 'love jihad'.

Earlier Assam State Congress President Bhupen Borah landed in another controversy after the former allegedly claimed that 'love jihad' happened in Mahabharata also.

Speaking about the Mahabharata, Borah said that the main character in the Mahabharata, Gandhari was also not allowed to get married to Dhritarashtra, "There was love jihad in the Mahabharata also," he added.

Meanwhile speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das said, "I cannot give you the exact numbers but the numbers of FIRs are increasing day by day...No one who has faith and believe in Lord Krishna will take his statement for granted and most of the people who follow Lord Krishna religiously have been hurt."



Also Read: Assam: BJYM files FIR against Bhupen Borah over 'Love Jihad' remarks in Mahabharata

Further, the MP asserted that people from different walks of life including BJP-affiliated organisations have voiced out against the Congress leader and filed FIRs in various police stations of the state so that the law of the land gives justice.

Meanwhile, while India TodayNE tried to reach out to Congress leader Bhupen Borah to take his reaction on the FIRs filed against him, the leader said, "No, the police has not got in touch with me. What I did was a genuine slip of the tongue for which I apologised profusely."

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Guwahati City District on July 27 lodged an FIR against Bhupen Bora over his contentious remarks regarding 'love jihad' in the epic Mahabharata. The FIR alleges that Bora's statements have affected the sentiments of Hindu people.

A member from BJYM expressed their concern, stating that the FIR has been filed under sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code, urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation. The BJYM emphasized that Bora should refrain from making such statements in the future as they could disrupt harmony in the peaceful state of Assam.

"We are hopeful that the police will implement the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and carry out a proper investigation," the BJYM member asserted, highlighting that this is not the first time Bora has made controversial remarks, but this time, they could not overlook it.

