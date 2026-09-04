Recorded classes to be introduced for classes 9 to 12 in Assam: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that a recorded teaching system will be introduced for students from Class 9 to Class 12 to strengthen the learning process.

Under the initiative, teachers will also be provided online training to help them effectively use the recorded teaching system and digital learning methods in classrooms.

The move is aimed at supporting teachers and students through technology-enabled education and ensuring a more structured learning experience for students in the higher classes.

Pegu said the training for teachers would be conducted through an online mode, enabling educators to familiarise themselves with the system and its implementation.