The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Uttarakhand, Assam, and Meghalaya today, July 2, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. This alert comes amidst forecasts predicting continued heavy rains across various parts of North India, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar over the next three to four days. Similar weather conditions are also anticipated in Gujarat and along the West Coast.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's monthly outlook, July is expected to see above-normal rainfall across the country as a whole.

While most parts of India are likely to experience normal to above-normal rainfall, northeast India, including parts of Assam, and certain regions of northwest, east, and southeast peninsular India may see below-normal rainfall.

The latest forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System indicate the potential development of La Nina conditions during the latter half of the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, in Assam and Meghalaya, authorities are preparing for adverse weather conditions following the IMD's Red Alert. The region is expected to witness heavy rainfall, raising concerns about potential flooding and landslides. Local administrations are on high alert, implementing precautionary measures to mitigate any risks to residents and infrastructure.

In the national capital, Delhi, residents experienced light drizzles early in the morning, with expectations of continued cloudy skies and heavy rain in the coming days. Minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to range between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius.