The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a 'red alert' for Assam and Meghalaya in anticipation of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days.

The alert will remain in effect for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by an 'orange alert' on Friday, signalling continued adverse weather conditions.

The warning, based on inputs from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has prompted both states to initiate precautionary measures to ensure public safety. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a statement, urged citizens—especially those in low-lying or landslide-prone areas—to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and stock up on essentials such as medicines and candles.



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According to ASDMA, isolated areas in several districts may experience very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruption, and an increased risk of localised landslides. Authorities have been directed to keep emergency response systems on high alert and to closely monitor vulnerable zones.

People living in identified landslide-prone areas have been advised to shift to relief camps or safer shelters for the next three days. The public has also been urged to follow official advisories, avoid venturing out during intense spells, and stay informed through weather updates issued by local administrations.

The ASDMA will continue to provide regular updates on the evolving situation for public awareness.