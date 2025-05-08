The Kamrup District Red Cross Society (RCS), in collaboration with its Boko and Lumpi branches, commemorated World Red Cross Day, at Lower Lumpi, situated along the sensitive Assam-Meghalaya border. The day-long event witnessed participation from villagers across Lumpi and adjoining areas, bringing together communities in the spirit of humanitarian service and remembrance.

Marking the beginning of the program, Nigama Adhikary, advisor to the Boko Red Cross Society, unfurled the Red Cross flag. A poignant moment followed, as RCS officials, led by Kamrup District Secretary SRM Mridul, offered silent prayers for the innocent lives lost in the recent terrorist massacre at Pahalgam. "The Red Cross Society, both globally and within India, remains committed to alleviating human suffering and promoting peace, particularly during times of armed conflict and disasters," Mridul stated in his address. He further called upon members of the district and local committees to remain prepared to extend aid should tensions escalate between India and Pakistan.

Swadhin Boro, Chairman of the Boko RCS, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the organization’s universal principles. "The Red Cross offers help to all, irrespective of caste or religion. Founded in 1863 by Henry Dunant, our movement stands on the seven pillars of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality," Boro remarked.

As part of its community outreach, the RCS announced several welfare initiatives for the remote, mountainous Lumpi area, which is also a known interstate border dispute zone between Assam and Meghalaya. SRM Mridul informed that the society will distribute essential educational materials including school bags and books to local students, install solar lighting systems, and launch a unique ‘Work for Cloth’ program. Under this initiative, villagers will collectively work one day each week on community infrastructure projects—particularly roads leading to schools and hospitals—in return for packages of clothing.

In line with its commitment to environmental stewardship, the Red Cross also undertook a large-scale plantation drive, planting over 500 saplings in Lumpi to mark World Red Cross Day.

The day’s events underscored the Red Cross Society’s ongoing mission to promote human dignity, community resilience, and cross-border cooperation in a region often marked by tensions and underdevelopment.