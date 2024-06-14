The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in collaboration with the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and the district administration of Dhubri, held a Grievance Redressal Camp at Dhubri Government Boys H.S. School on June 14. This initiative was supported by the Social Welfare Department, Inspector of Schools, Health, P&RD, Legal Authority, and Juvenile Justice, to collectively address and resolve child rights issues in the district.

The camp was important as Dhubri has been identified as an aspirational district by the Government of India. The event aimed to provide a platform for children and their guardians to voice grievances and seek solutions. Ajoy Kumar Dutta, Bandana Sasoni, and Mousumi Brahma, along with Mridusmita Dutta, Technical Consultant of ASCPCR, district deputy commissioner Dibakar Nath, and Achma Rahman, secretary of the Dhubri district Legal Services Authority, presided over the camp.

District Commissioner Dibakar Nath emphasized the importance of strengthening child protection mechanisms and upholding children's rights. This comprehensive approach underscored the need for community and stakeholder support to enhance child welfare in Dhubri.

During the camp, more than 700 applications were received, highlighting the community's urgent need for support and intervention. The NCPCR committed to resolving these issues within one to two weeks. Heads of relevant departments were present to address grievances on the spot, as stated by Ajoy Kumar Dutta of SCPCR.

Achma Rahman, secretary of the Dhubri district Legal Services Authority, highlighted their role in ensuring fair treatment and rehabilitation for children involved in legal disputes. The authority offers support and guidance to resolve child labor situations, provide educational and rehabilitation avenues, raise public awareness of legal systems protecting children, and address cases under the POCSO Act to ensure safety and justice for sexually abused children.

One of the critical challenges in Dhubri is the lack of access to quality education. The camp emphasized the need for community and government support to enhance educational opportunities and address barriers to schooling. Rahman stressed that every member of society has a role in supporting and safeguarding children's rights, especially in regions with significant developmental challenges.

The camp also provided various facilities, including Aadhar, disability pensions, aids and equipment, disability certificates, health check-ups by the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team, Ayushman Bharat Cards, and bank account opening services.

This initiative underscored the commitment to improving child welfare and addressing grievances in regions needing focused attention.