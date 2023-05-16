The Assam government has decided to go in for professional recording of the Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations.

This comes after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma including Assam police headquarters have highlighted concern on the fitness of state police personnel.

In a tweet, DGP Assam wrote, "We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS and APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in next fifteen days. All those who are in the obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November End) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical grounds like thyroidism."

Also Read: Assam Police takes a stand against alcohol abuse, offers voluntary retirement to 300 habitual drinkers

In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam , @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations.

We plan to give three months time to all Assam… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 16, 2023

Further, the DGP Assam, GP Singh would be the first to have the BMI taken on August 16.

Earlier, approximately 300 officers from the Assam Police who have a habit of excessive drinking will be offered the option of voluntary retirement, according to a statement made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 30. This process has already begun, and new recruitment will be carried out to fill the resulting vacancies, he said.

Sarma, who is also in charge of the state's home portfolio, informed reporters during a program that around 300 officers and jawans are habitual drinkers, and their bodies have been severely impacted by their excessive consumption of alcohol. The government has established a provision for a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for them, which is an old regulation that had not been implemented previously.