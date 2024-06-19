The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has issued critical weather alerts for several districts in Assam as heavy rains continue to cause widespread flooding. A red alert has been issued for Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Goalpara, Barpeta, South Salmara Mankachar, and Baksa districts for today, June 19. An orange alert follows for these districts on June 20, indicating persistent heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Additionally, an orange alert has been issued today for Bajali, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, which will downgrade to a yellow alert tomorrow. These districts are expected to continue experiencing significant rainfall.

All other districts in Assam, including Kamrup (rural), Kamrup (city), Darrang, Udalguri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong, and Biswanath, will also face heavy rains today and tomorrow. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas on June 20.

Furthermore, heavy rains will persist in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Majuli, and other districts, exacerbating the ongoing flooding and challenging conditions in the state.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions as the state continues to deal with severe rainfall and flooding.