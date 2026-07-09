Registered MSMEs in Assam witness sharp growth, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has witnessed a significant rise in the number of registered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) over the past few years, reflecting the state's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and industrial expansion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on July 9.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said Assam now has 17.29 lakh registered MSMEs operating across various sectors, describing the growth as a key indicator of the state's economic progress.

"There has been a manifold rise in the number of registered MSMEs in Assam over the last few years. This is a great metric and we want to expand it further. Every new enterprise we create is an investment in jobs, opportunity and a more peaceful, prosperous and stable Assam," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the government remains committed to strengthening the MSME sector through business-friendly policies, improved infrastructure and greater access to opportunities, enabling entrepreneurs to contribute to the state's economic transformation.

He noted that the expansion of MSMEs is playing a crucial role in generating employment, promoting local industries and driving inclusive economic growth, while reinforcing Assam's vision of becoming a leading investment destination in Northeast India.