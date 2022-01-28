GUWAHATI: Assam Congress leader Rekibuddin Ahmed has been appointed Pradesh Returning Officer for Meghalaya to conduct the Organisational Election 2022, informed Madhusudan Mistry, the Chairman of the Central Election Authority of the Congress party.

"Kindly note that you have to take necessary steps to supervise the membership drive and see that full information about the membership enrolment is sent to us at the earliest. You are requested to kindly proceed to the state allotted to you as early as possible and take all necessary steps to complete various stages of the Election as per schedule," Mistry wrote to the Chaygaon MLA in a communique.

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