Release bodies within 4 hours or face suspension of license: Assam CM to hospitals

In a landmark Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, July 10 and chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Government announced a slew of transformative decisions across sectors including healthcare, education, forest management, and socio-cultural welfare. The multi-sectoral approach aims to reinforce public welfare while addressing systemic challenges.

In a bid to safeguard dignity in death, the Cabinet passed a regulation barring all private hospitals and nursing homes in Assam from detaining deceased patients’ bodies over pending bills. Effective August 1, the institutions must release bodies within four hours, regardless of outstanding dues.

Families can now call 104 or report to the local police in case of violations. The government emphasized that no body should be treated as financial collateral.

Penalties include:

Suspension of license for 3–6 months

Fines up to ₹5 lakh

Permanent closure upon repeated offenses

Eviction Drives in Goalpara to Resume July 12

Despite public dissent, eviction operations will commence in Goalpara from July 12, particularly at Paikan Reserve Forest and 10–12 other locations. The Gauhati High Court has not granted any stay on the proposed drive and has instructed the state to clear forest encroachments.

In a move to minimize hardship, the government will provide ₹50,000 compensation to affected families and land pattas to eligible landless indigenous beneficiaries.



The Cabinet deliberated over reported attempts to alter the demographic and geographical profile of Lakhimpur district. Individuals allegedly from Sribhumi, South Salmara-Mankachar have encroached forest land and begun planting rubber trees.

In contrast, indigenous families in the region have received legal land documentation, affirming their rightful settlement.

In compliance with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, Hojai’s Rabindranath University will be renamed Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya to avoid confusion with similarly named institutions across the country.

Rapid Action Teams to Address Human-Elephant Conflict

The government will constitute Rapid Action Teams under the “Gaja Mitra” initiative in 80 forest-fringe areas of Goalpara, Udalguri, Baksa, Sonitpur, and more to address the increasing human-elephant conflict.

Each unit will include 8 trained local youths. Measures include:

Plantation of bamboo and Napier grass

Installation of solar fencing to prevent elephant intrusion



As part of Mission Basundhara, over 3,000 institutions including namghars, temples, and schools will receive land allotments across Assam. The government has received over 50,000 applications, with the process expected to conclude by August 14.

Beginning October 1, the honorarium for Gaon Pradhans will rise from Rs 9,000 to Rs 14,000 per month, with additional benefits for those in forest areas.

For Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, the state incentive will increase by Rs 1,500 and Rs 750, respectively. The revised incentives will be:

Workers: Rs 8,000

Helpers: Rs 4,000

Monastic Devotees and Traditional Artisans to Receive Monthly Support

From October 1, Udasin devotees residing in Vaishnavite Sattras will receive a monthly grant of Rs 1,500.

Additionally, traditional kansha (bell-metal) artisans of Sarthebari will benefit from state GST refunds on raw material purchases—a step aimed at reviving the heritage craft.

Financial Assistance for Class 10 Students Under ‘Prerona Asoni’

The Cabinet also launched ‘Prerona Asoni’, a monthly financial aid scheme for Class 10 students of ASSEB-affiliated schools.

From November 1, 2025, to February 2026, students will receive ₹300 per month via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to help with academic needs such as books and nutrition. Form fill-up will be open from September 1 to October 31.