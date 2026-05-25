Relentless rain batters Barak Valley; flooded homes, damaged roads trigger public anger

Continuous rainfall has severely affected normal life across Assam’s Barak Valley, with waterlogging, damaged roads and deteriorating infrastructure causing widespread hardship for residents.

Several areas in the valley are facing a difficult situation as rainwater has entered residential areas, disrupting daily life and increasing public inconvenience. Residents in Sribhumi were seen protesting despite the rain, expressing frustration over the worsening conditions.

Road connectivity has also been hit badly. The Silchar-Guwahati route, particularly the Kalain-Katigorah-Gumra stretch of the national highway, is reported to be in poor condition, raising safety concerns among commuters. Similarly, the road linking Sribhumi to Agartala has also deteriorated, with damaged and broken stretches reported from multiple locations.

Meanwhile, the Sribhumi Municipal Board has issued a public notice stating that structures and shops built on government land will be removed. Authorities said the cost of demolition would also be recovered from those responsible for illegal encroachments.

With rainfall continuing, residents have urged authorities to take immediate measures to improve road conditions and address waterlogging issues across the Barak Valley region.