Reliance Foundation contributes Rs 21 crore to Assam flood relief fund

Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani has contributed Rs 21 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support families affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Expressing gratitude to Ambani and the Reliance Foundation, Sarma said the organisation had consistently extended support to the people of Assam during times of crisis.

“Smt. Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has always stood by the people of Assam whenever the state has faced difficult times,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Sarma recalled the foundation’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it provided timely support to people in the state.

He said the latest contribution would help strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected families in Upper Assam.

Along with the financial assistance, Reliance Foundation teams are working in flood-hit areas to provide food, public health services, emergency shelter and support for livestock, the chief minister said.

“I convey my heartfelt gratitude to Smt. Nita Ambani and the Reliance Foundation for their compassion, kindness and support for the people of Assam,” Sarma added.