The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has released the revised results of candidates who had applied for re-checking of their answer scripts in the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2025.

The updated notification includes three key components:

A list of candidates whose results have improved following re-evaluation

The complete list of examination centres

A list of withheld results pending final verification

This release has brought clarity and relief to thousands of students awaiting correction in their academic records. According to official data, 88 students have secured upgraded results after the re-checking process—either by passing previously failed subjects or by being awarded a higher division (First, Second, or Third).

ASSEB officials reiterated that the board remains committed to ensuring accuracy, fairness, and transparency in its evaluation procedures. The revised results reflect the board’s responsiveness to student grievances and the credibility of its redressal mechanisms.

Students and guardians can access the updated results on the official ASSEB portal. Authorities have also urged candidates with withheld results to cooperate with the verification process, which is expected to be concluded shortly.