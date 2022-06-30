Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the state's flood situation through video conferencing with deputy commissioners on Thursday. Sarma directed the deputy commissioners to ramp up their relief measures and ensure adequate compensation to all genuinely affected people. “If the third wave of flooding does not come by mid-August, the government will halt relief efforts because we need to focus on road reconstruction,” Sarma said during the video conference.

In a VC with DCs of flood-hit districts, asked them to ramp up their relief measures and ensure adequate compensation to all genuinely affected people. pic.twitter.com/FwLdhsj6C9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 30, 2022

Sarma also asked the DCs to provide a total damage report by July 15. “From July 15 to 20, ministers and secretaries will check the damage list through a surprise visit and sample set. The DCs will have to provide a sanction list in a formal function, and the government will make the payment by July 25th,” Sarma said.

Simultaneously, the circle officers will have to carry out the task force meeting. By the 30th of July or by the 7th of August, the total animal deaths, and health conditions of the people should be reported.

The flood situation in Assam has worsened further. Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) have informed that 31,54,556 people are still affected by the floods. In last 24 hours, 12 people died. With this, the number of people, who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state this year, has increased to 151.

As of now, 31,54,556 people have been affected by floods in 26 districts of the state. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. Landslides occur Kamrup (M) and Karimganj.

Urban Flood occurred in Cachar and Tinsukia. The number of revenue circles affected is 79. Erosion occurred in the following districts Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, and Tinsukia.