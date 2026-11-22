Assam remembers one of its most celebrated cinematic icons, Biju Phukan, on his death anniversary, November 22. Eight years after his passing, the legendary actor continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Assamese film lovers, with his screen presence, performances and contribution to Assamese cinema remaining deeply cherished.

Born on February 18, 1947, in Dibrugarh, Biju Phukan became one of the most recognisable faces of Assamese cinema. With a career spanning decades and more than 80 Assamese feature films, he carved out a distinct identity in the industry, captivating audiences with his charisma, natural acting and unmistakable screen presence.

His cinematic journey began with Dr. Bezbarua in 1970. However, it was his lead roles in Baruar Songshar and Aranya that established him as a leading actor and brought him widespread recognition. His performance in Aranya, released in 1971 and directed by Samarendra Narayan Dev, became a landmark in his career. The film was also adjudged Best Regional Film at the National Film Awards.

Over the years, Phukan became part of Assamese cinema’s most memorable productions. Films such as Aparoopa, Bowari, Papori, Agnisnaan, Bohagor Duporiya, Pita-Putra, Bhai-Bhai and Itihas reflected his versatility and enduring appeal across generations.

Beyond the characters he portrayed, Phukan possessed a rare screen charisma that made him a favourite among audiences. His ability to connect with viewers, his expressive performances and his commanding presence helped shape the image of the Assamese film hero during a significant period in the industry's evolution.

His popularity was not limited to films. Songs associated with his movies also became widely loved, with Mon Hira Doi from Bowari remaining among the memorable musical moments linked to his cinematic journey.

He also ventured into direction with Bhai-Bhai, adding another dimension to his contribution to Assamese cinema. Apart from Assamese films, he acted in Bengali movies and theatre productions, further reflecting his association with the performing arts.

Biju Phukan passed away on November 22, 2017, at the age of 70 at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati. His death marked the end of an era for Assamese cinema, but his films continue to live on through audiences who revisit his work and younger generations discovering his performances.

On his death anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the actor, remembering him as a pioneer of Assamese cinema whose charisma and theatrical brilliance mesmerised audiences across generations. The Chief Minister said Phukan's work had given Assamese cinema several classics and urged young people to explore his films and study his contribution to the state's arts and culture.

For Assamese cinema, Biju Phukan was more than an actor who appeared on screen. He was a defining presence of an era, a face that audiences associated with cinema, and an artist whose legacy continues to resonate long after the lights have dimmed.