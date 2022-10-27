Nipon Goswami, a name that represents one of the most glorious eras of Assamese cinema passed away on October 27 morning in Nemcare Hospital, Guwahati after a prolonged illness.

In the world of the Assamese entertainment industry, Nipon Goswami is the first formally trained actor who made his appearance in major Assamese films including serials, stage productions along with Bollywood movies under his belt.

The nuanced actor who contributed to the Assamese film fraternity over the last 50 years has won over a million hearts with his characteristic charm.

Talking exclusively to Nishita Goswami, a popular actor in the Assamese film industry said, “We lost him. I have known him since I was a child. We had a family relationship with Nipon da. I was fortunate enough to work with him. My most beautiful work with him is the Kadambari movie. The people of Assam really loved him. The makers of Kadambari portrayed our relationship as a grandfather and grandchild so beautifully. And that (Koka-Nati) relation will remain with me forever and I’m blessed to work with him. Today is a very very sad day for us and also the people of Assam. Every time I met him I used to tell him that you are the most handsome man in the Assamese entertainment industry”.

"70 per cent of the people of Assam that he was my father, but he was more than that to me," she added.

Bishnu Khargharia also expressed deep grief over the demise of Nipon Goswami and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families while talking to IndiaTodayNE. Khargharia also reminisces about his acting days with Nipon Goswami and also said that the younger generation has a lot to learn from him.

Nipon Goswami cause of death

The veteran actor was admitted to the ICU of the cardiology department of the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati due to deteriorating health. Earlier in 2019, the actor was admitted to GNRC Hospital in Guwahati after he slipped on the bathroom floor of his residence and injured himself.

Nipon Goswami early life and background

Nipon Goswami was born in Tezpur in September 1942 in Kolibari. Born to an artistic family, his father, Chandradhar Goswami, was a well-known performer in his day, and his mother, Nirupama Goswami, was a skilled vocalist. He attended Kolibari Lower Primary School and Tezpur Government High School. He went to the FTII in 1965 after finishing his degree to become the first professionally trained Assamese actor to work in Assamese cinema.

Nipon Goswami popular film and series

Nipon Goswami was in his final year at Pune FTI when he received a letter from the late Amar Pathak offering him the main part in his film, Sangram, which was based on one of his books. He travelled to Kolkata for the filming, which marked the beginning of his film career. Sangram debuted in 1968.

His other works are Dr. Bezbaruah, Mukuta, Maanab ru Daanab, Morisika, Ganesh, Brishti, Bohagor Duporia, Sandhya Raag, Ajoli Nabou, Maak aru Morom, Aparupa, Ghar Sangsar, Kokadeuta Naati Aru Haati, Nayanmani, Jibon Surabhi, Shakuntala Aru Sankar Joseph Ali, Deep Jyoti, Aaroti, Protidaan, Siraj, Aai Mor Janame Janame, Bukur Majot Jowle, Deutar Biya, Baibhav, Hiya Diya Niya, Jon Jwole Kopalat, Jugantoror Tejal Puwa, Priya O Priya, Prem Aru Prem, Jonaki Mon, Kokadeutar Ghar Jowai, Mitha Mitha Logonot, Jumon Sumon, Priya Milon, Kadambari, Antaheen Jatra, Aghari Aatma, Jeevan Baator Logori, Poley Poley Urey Mon, Borolar Ghor, Mahasamar, Jilmil Jonak, Morisika, Gaane Ki Aane, Sesh Angikar, Pranay Phukan, Tumi Aahibane, The Underworld, Lankakanda, etc.

Nipon Goswami childhood, family and more

Nipon Goswami's wife's name was Rangita Goswami. His wife Rangita Goswami had pre-deceased him in 2015. Rangita passed away on 19 January 2015 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Nipon Goswami has a son and his name is Siddarth Goswami who is an actor and by profession, he is an engineer.

Nipon Goswami Bollywood appearance

Nipon Goswami has appeared in 8 Bollywood films. His most recent film, directed by Mohibul Haque, was 18.11 - A Code of Secrecy. His Bollywood films include Damini, Do Bhai, Do Anjaane among others.

In the history of Assamese movies, there've only been a few actors who, once they gained recognition, their influence forever changed the art form and Nipon Goswami was one of them.