Amulya Baruah, a renowned creative and graphic designer from Assam who achieved global acclaim, passed away on May 3 following a stroke.

Baruah was known for his significant contributions to the design world during his illustrious career.

Originally from Digboi, Amulya Baruah had been based in London for several decades. He leaves behind his wife Lily, a scion of the Thai royal family, and son Jasper.

An alumnus of Cotton College and the Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai, Baruah led design campaigns for several iconic international brands over the years, earning global recognition for his distinctive artistic vision and creative excellence.

His passing marks the end of an era in the world of design and a profound loss for Assam and the creative community worldwide.