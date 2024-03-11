Renowned music composer Nanda Banerjee has sadly passed away. The 68-year-old artist who had been battling heart problems for an extended period succumbed to an unexpected turn of events last night.

Nanda Banerjee reportedly fell unconscious in his bathroom and was subsequently rushed to a private hospital in the city. Despite efforts to revive him the legendary singer breathed his last, leaving a void in the hearts of his admirers and the cultural community.

The late artist is survived by his wife, Santana Banerjee, and their only son Shyam. Nanda Banerjee's contribution to Assamese music has left an indelible mark and his untimely demise is mourned by both the artistic fraternity and his numerous fans.

Known for his soulful renditions and heartfelt performances, Nanda Banerjee's career spanned decades, enriching Assam's cultural heritage. His influence reached far beyond the region, making him a beloved figure in the Indian music scene.

As condolences pour in, the legacy of Nanda Banerjee will be remembered through the melodies and emotions he brought to the forefront of Assamese music. The cultural world of Assam mourns the loss of a true maestro whose contributions will resonate for years to come.