Renowned Assamese singer Samar Hazarika, brother of Bhupen Hazarika, passes away

Renowned Assamese singer Samar Hazarika, the younger brother of legendary music icon Bhupen Hazarika, passed away on January 13, casting a shadow of grief over Assam on the occasion of Uruka. He breathed his last at his residence in Nijorapara, Guwahati, at 8:45 am, after a period of illness. Prior to this, he had been admitted to Hayat Hospital in the city.

Samar Hazarika, who began his musical journey in 1960, lent his voice to several Assamese films and released numerous albums over the years, earning recognition and admiration from music lovers across the state. His melodious voice and creative brilliance made him a cherished figure in Assam’s cultural landscape.

Cultural enthusiasts and members of the music community expressed deep sorrow at his passing. Many noted that his songs evoke nostalgia and remain an integral part of Assam’s musical heritage.

Though Samar Hazarika is no longer with us, his timeless creations are expected to continue inspiring generations. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in Assam’s music world.