The harmonious melodies of classical music will once again fill the air as Srutiswar Sashtriya Sangeet Sangstha prepares to host its annual North East Prize Money Classical Music (Kheyal) competition for both seniors and juniors. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Vivekananda Kendra in the heart of Uzan Bazar, Guwahati.

The competition promises to showcase the exceptional talents of musicians from the North East. With impressive prize money at stake, it's an event that has both contestants and music enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Srutiswar Sashtriya Sangeet Sangstha, a revered institution in the world of classical music, continues to be a guiding light for aspiring musicians and aficionados.

The winners of the Kheyal competition will have the privilege of receiving their well-deserved accolades at the upcoming Srutiswar Sashtriya Sangeet Sangstha Annual Day celebration on Saturday, November 18, 2023.