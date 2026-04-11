Repolling underway at Babyland English High School polling station in Assam's Sribhumi

Repolling is being conducted on April 11, at a polling station in Sribhumi district (Karimganj North) of Assam, following allegations of vote rigging and disturbances during the initial phase of polling on April 9.

The repolling process began at 7 AM at the Babyland English High School polling station, with voters turning up to exercise their franchise under heightened security arrangements. Election authorities ordered the fresh polling after a commotion erupted at the booth during the earlier voting, leading to a tense situation and concerns over the integrity of the electoral process.

Officials stated that the decision to hold a repoll was taken to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. Security personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers to maintain law and order and to facilitate smooth voting.

Voters in the area have welcomed the move, expressing hope that the repolling will uphold democratic values and accurately reflect the will of the people.