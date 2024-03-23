There have been some media reports claiming a recent rhino-poaching incident at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve.

The reports claimed that a rhino was found dead with its horn severed by poachers at the Park.

It is clarified that these reports are fallacious and inaccurate.

Further, as per reports, the facts of the case are as follows:

An adult male rhino carcass was detected in the early hours of March 23 by the forest patrolling staff at the western side of Tunikati Anti-poaching Camp under Burapahar Range, Ghorakati, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.



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As clarified by Sonali Ghosh, Director, KNPTR, the rhino had severe facial injury marks and deep wounds which were later confirmed in the post-mortem conducted as incisor wounds inflicted by another male rhino due to infighting.

The nasal bone and part of the horn were found to be intact. No bullet injury was detected during the examination. The rhino is estimated to be past its prime at more than 25 years and had likely lost its battle to a younger, stronger male.

It may be noted that in cases of poaching, bullet injuries along with cutting of the nasal bone are commonly found.