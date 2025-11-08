Rescue operations continue in Dima Hasao after NIT Silchar students go missing in waterfall, body of one recovered

A tragic incident occurred at Hmunthajao Waterfall under Harangajao Police Station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, where three students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar drowned while on a visit to the scenic site.

According to police sources, a group of seven NIT students had gone to the waterfall for site seeing when the mishap took place. Out of the seven, three were reportedly swept away by the strong water current and went missing.

The deceased has been identified as Sarvakritika Singh (20) from Uttar Pradesh, whose body was recovered during the ongoing rescue operation. The other two missing students have been identified as Radhika (19) from Bihar and Sauhard Rai (20) from Uttar Pradesh.

Local police, SDRF, and rescue teams have launched an extensive search operation to locate the two missing students. Further details are awaited.