Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh has advised postgraduate trainees (PGTs) in its Department of General Medicine to defer personal milestones such as marriage until they complete their residency, triggering criticism from a doctors' association.

An office order issued on November 18 by Professor Prasanta Dihingia, head of the Department of Medicine, asked all postgraduate trainees to prioritise their clinical duties, patient care, academic pursuits and research requirements during their residency.

"This is for information to all Postgraduate Trainees (PGTs) of the Department of General Medicine that all PGTs are advised to defer personal milestones such as marriage until the successful completion of their residency tenure," the order stated.

It further said that trainees were expected to adhere to the advisory.

The directive drew criticism from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), which demanded its immediate withdrawal.

"FAIMA strongly condemns this unreasonable advisory and demands its immediate withdrawal. Dear administrators, regulate duty hours, not the personal lives of resident doctors. Residency is a postgraduate course, not a vow of celibacy!" the association said in a post on X.

The advisory has brought attention to the debate over the demands placed on resident doctors during postgraduate medical training and the extent to which institutional rules should regulate their personal lives.

