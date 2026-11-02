Residents of Barekuri Gaon Panchayat in Assam's Tinsukia district staged a protest outside the panchayat office, alleging irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The protest, held under the Makum Assembly constituency, saw several local residents, including women, raising concerns over the alleged exclusion of eligible families from the housing scheme. The protesters claimed that a large number of deserving households in Ward No. 5 had been left out of the beneficiary list despite their poor economic conditions.

The protesting women alleged that several individuals who already own permanent houses and vehicles had been included in the list of beneficiaries, while economically weaker families living in dilapidated houses had been denied assistance under the scheme.

They questioned the basis on which beneficiaries were selected and alleged that the process had failed to adequately identify families genuinely in need of housing assistance.

Demanding accountability from the authorities, the protesters called for an immediate and impartial high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities. They urged the Assam government and the concerned departments to review the beneficiary list, identify eligible households and ensure that housing assistance reaches those who genuinely qualify under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The protesters also called for corrective measures to ensure transparency in the selection process and prevent deserving families from being excluded from the government housing scheme.