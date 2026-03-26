‘Responsibility must be borne by Himanta Biswa Sarma’: Gaurav Gogoi on Sivasagar newspaper burning

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has held Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responsible for the burning of copies of a local newspaper in Sivasagar, alleging a pattern of hostility towards sections of the media.

Addressing a press conference at Khanapara, Gogoi said the Chief Minister has “consistently targeted certain news channels and newspapers”, creating an atmosphere where such incidents become possible. “The responsibility for today’s incident of burning newspapers must be borne by Himanta Biswa Sarma himself,” he said.

He accused the Chief Minister of repeatedly naming media houses and their owners in public instead of responding to questions. Journalists, he said, were “only performing their responsibilities”, and both the press and citizens have the right to question those in power. “When uncomfortable questions are asked, the Chief Minister instead starts naming channels and their owners,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader alleged that attacks on journalists have become frequent, claiming that BJP ministers, MLAs and workers have also targeted the media. He further alleged instances of journalists being assaulted and police using tear gas against them.

Calling the Sivasagar incident a “planned act”, Gogoi said it reflects a “systemic attack” on the media. “He has not only threatened journalists and media owners but has also encouraged BJP workers to do the same… it is as if the Chief Minister is signalling that journalists can be attacked without consequences,” he said.

Gogoi warned media organisations to remain cautious. “Today one newspaper has been burnt; tomorrow another may be targeted… This is shameful and unfortunate,” he added.

He also criticised the Chief Minister’s response to the incident, saying it lacked urgency. “A Chief Minister who has taken oath under the Constitution witnessed an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy during his tenure, yet he made no serious statement and did not outline any action to be taken within 24 hours,” Gogoi said, adding that the reaction “suggests a sense of satisfaction”.

He went on to state that Sarma has “become a major obstacle to democratic values in Assam”, and said democratic and constitutional norms would improve “the sooner” he is removed from office.

Targeting the BJP, Gogoi alleged that party tickets have been given to individuals linked to illegal syndicates. “Today, the BJP leadership is in the hands of cattle thieves, water thieves, and land grabbers,” he said, adding that senior leaders are being sidelined while those linked to coal and stone syndicates are promoted.

Referring to a recent opposition unity rally in Sarbhog, Gogoi described the meeting as successful and said earlier finalisation of the alliance could have allowed more extensive campaigning. With limited time provided by the Election Commission, he said leaders are currently focused on their constituencies, with more joint rallies planned.

On the cancellation of a Congress candidate’s ticket in Barpeta, Gogoi questioned the functioning of the Election Commission of India. He alleged uneven enforcement, pointing to the visibility of ruling party hoardings in Guwahati and claimed harassment of Congress workers in Sonitpur district, particularly in Naduar. He also called on the Commission to examine whether returning officers are functioning in a partisan manner.