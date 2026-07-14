Restore forests to reduce human-elephant conflict, says Assam minister; MLA meet on July 15

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on July 13 said restoring degraded wildlife habitats is the most sustainable solution to reducing the growing human-elephant conflict in the state, while announcing a meeting with MLAs on July 15 to discuss strategies to tackle the issue.

Replying to a Calling Attention motion moved by BJP MLA Padma Hazarika in the Assam Assembly, Baruah said the government has already observed a decline in elephant incursions into villages wherever encroached forest land has been reclaimed.

"Wherever we have been able to clear forest land of encroachment, we have found that human-elephant conflict has decreased there. It has happened in three to four places," the minister said.

He noted that while the elephant population has grown at a normal pace, shrinking forest cover and habitat fragmentation have forced the animals to stray into human settlements in search of food and water.

Baruah also attributed the increasing movement of elephants into Assam to development activities along traditional elephant corridors and alleged torture of elephants in neighbouring states, which he said has pushed the animals into areas where they were not previously seen.

The minister said the government is pursuing both immediate and long-term interventions to address the conflict.

Long-term efforts will focus on restoring natural forest habitats, while short-term measures include installing solar fencing, creating waterholes inside forests, promoting Assam lemon plantations as natural barriers, scientifically evaluating beekeeping as an elephant deterrent, and strengthening Rapid Response Teams to deal with conflict situations.

"We will be holding a meeting with all MLAs on July 15 to discuss the issues of human-elephant conflict and monkey menace," Baruah informed the House.

Earlier, raising the matter, BJP legislator Padma Hazarika urged the government to adopt a scientific and long-term approach to tackle the increasing incidents of human-elephant conflict across Assam.