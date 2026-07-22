'Restore normalcy' quickly: Gaurav Gogoi tells government amid Assam flood crisis

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on July 22 called on the state government to intensify rescue and relief operations as floods continue to affect large parts of the state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people impacted.

Gogoi visited flood-affected areas in his Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, where he met affected families, assessed the ground situation and distributed relief materials.

Describing the situation as alarming, Gogoi said, "The flood situation across Assam, including several parts of Jorhat, remains deeply concerning." He noted that families had been displaced, homes and livelihoods damaged, and "precious lives have been lost".

According to official figures, the floods have affected nearly 5.65 lakh people across 12 districts, while the death toll has risen to 31.

The Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha said he interacted with residents to understand their immediate needs and also held discussions with officials and local volunteers involved in relief work.

Stressing the need for urgent intervention, Gogoi said ensuring "timely relief, safe shelter, healthcare, and rehabilitation" for every affected family should remain the government's highest priority.

He also urged the authorities to strengthen relief operations, provide adequate compensation to families who lost their loved ones, and expedite efforts to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Gogoi said the Congress would continue to closely monitor the flood situation and raise issues concerning affected residents at appropriate forums.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh weather alert for Assam, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next four days, raising concerns over the possibility of further deterioration in the flood situation.