Retired Air Force officer held in Assam over alleged Pakistani links

A retired Indian Air Force officer has been arrested in Assam’s Sonitpur district on suspicion of passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives, police confirmed on December 13.

Authorities said the case centres on the alleged sharing of confidential documents and details through social media platforms, raising concerns about national security and data breaches involving former defence personnel.

Additional superintendent of police Haricharan Bhumij said a preliminary investigation indicated that the accused had been in contact with operatives linked to Pakistan and had transmitted sensitive material electronically. During the arrest, police seized the suspect’s laptop and mobile phone.

The electronic devices have been sent for forensic analysis. Investigators, however, noted that portions of the data appear to have been deleted, which could complicate the examination.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the alleged disclosures and whether others were involved.