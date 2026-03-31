Retired civil servants oppose forest staff deployment for Assam polls, cite SC norms

Two days after a group of former bureaucrats and conservationists raised concerns, another set of 40 retired civil servants has urged the Assam government to withdraw its order deploying forest personnel for election duty.

In an open letter, the signatories objected to the March 19 directive issued by the state’s environment department, which called for the deployment of Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) personnel to assist police during the upcoming elections scheduled for April 9.

The letter cited guidelines of the Election Commission of India, which state that territorial forest forces and serving forest officials, including Indian Forest Service officers, should not be requisitioned for election-related duties. It also referred to a 2024 order of the Supreme Court of India that recognised the specialised nature of forest work and exempted such personnel and resources from poll deployment.

The signatories warned that any deviation from these directives could amount to non-compliance with binding judicial orders and may expose the state government to legal scrutiny.

They further cautioned that diverting AFPF personnel could weaken wildlife protection efforts in Assam, home to several endangered species including the Indian rhinoceros, the Hoolock gibbon, the Golden langur and the Pygmy hog.

As per the government order, the deployed personnel are required to report to the state’s Additional Director General of Police by April 3 and are expected to return by April 10. The issue has sparked a broader debate over balancing election logistics with environmental protection responsibilities in the state.