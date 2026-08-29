Retired Gauhati University professor, husband missing in flood-hit Nepal during Kailash Mansarovar trip

A retired Gauhati University professor and her husband have reportedly gone missing in flood-hit Nepal while travelling as part of a group to Kailash Mansarovar, raising concern among their family members, former colleagues and well-wishers.

The missing couple has been identified as Dipali Sarkar, a retired professor of the Department of Physics at Gauhati University, and her husband Manash Ghosh, residents of Lankeshwar in Guwahati.

According to reports, the couple was travelling with a 32-member tour group from Kolkata and was en route to Kailash Mansarovar through Nepal when communication with them was lost.

Sarkar's former colleague, retired Gauhati University professor Kuntala Patra, said she last spoke to the couple on August 21 and has been unable to establish contact with them since.

Patra said she has approached the Indian Embassy in Nepal seeking information about the couple but has not received any update so far. She has urged the authorities to take urgent steps to trace and rescue Indian nationals who remain stranded or missing in the flood-affected areas.

The disappearance comes amid a severe flood situation in Nepal following flash floods that affected several areas, including the Trishuli and Bhotekoshi river systems. Rescue and relief operations have been underway, although worsening weather conditions have disrupted some operations.

Authorities have deployed thousands of security personnel for rescue and relief efforts across the affected areas. Helicopter operations in parts of the Trishuli region were temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

The family and acquaintances of the Guwahati couple are awaiting information about their whereabouts and have appealed for swift intervention to ensure their safety and return.