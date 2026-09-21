Retired professor’s house robbed in Assam's Sribhumi, crores worth of gold stolen

A retired professor’s house in Chorgola in Assam’s Sribhumi district was allegedly robbed in the early hours of September 21, with thieves fleeing with gold jewellery worth crores of rupees, according to the family.

The incident took place at around 3 am at the residence of Asit Chakraborty, a retired professor of CVP College. At the time of the robbery, Chakraborty’s wife Sangeeta Chakraborty and their two daughters, Sagnika Chakraborty and Anka Chakraborty, were asleep inside the house.

According to the family, the burglars broke open a locker and took away gold jewellery accumulated over the past 25 to 30 years. The jewellery reportedly included Sangeeta Chakraborty’s wedding ornaments as well as gold jewellery kept for the marriages of their daughters.

After taking the jewellery from different boxes, the accused allegedly fled towards a nearby forest, leaving the empty boxes behind.

The absence of CCTV cameras in the lane where the house is located has made it difficult to identify the suspects, the family said.

A First Information Report has been lodged by the family at Tarapur Police Station in Silchar. Police have launched an investigation and are trying to trace those involved in the robbery.

The incident has caused concern in the locality, coming just days before Durga Puja. For the Chakraborty family, the stolen jewellery represented decades of savings and plans for their daughters’ future, leaving them distressed following the incident.

Police are examining the circumstances of the robbery and gathering available evidence as part of the investigation.

