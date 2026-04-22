Retired teacher, wife found dead in Assam’s Udalguri, suicide suspected

A retired teacher and his wife were found dead in an apparent case of suicide in Kalaigaon area of Assam’s Udalguri district on Wednesday, April 22, police said.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Narendra Saikia and his wife Damayanti. Preliminary findings suggest that the couple died by suicide inside their residence.

Police said a note recovered from the scene indicated that the couple had been facing financial hardship along with prolonged illness, which may have contributed to their decision to take the extreme step.

The incident came to light after the couple’s two sons, who were away from home, were unable to contact them since morning. Concerned, they requested neighbours to check on their parents. Upon entering the house, neighbours discovered the bodies hanging in the bathroom.

Three bottles of pesticides were also found at the scene, an officer said, adding that the matter is being investigated to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Police personnel, accompanied by a magistrate and a forensic team, reached the spot soon after being informed. The bodies have been sent to the Udalguri Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.







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