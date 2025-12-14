Revenue generated from YouTube podcast with Zubeen Garg to be invested on emerging artists: Rita Chowdhury

Renowned writer and novelist Dr Rita Chowdhury on Sunday, December 14 announced the schedule and vision of the Brahmaputra Literature Festival 2026, stating that the three-day cultural event will be held in Sivasagar from February 6 to 8.

Addressing a press conference in Panbazar, Dr Chowdhury said the festival aims to celebrate literature, music, and humanity, bringing together rhythm, words, and art on a common platform. She noted that the event would serve as a confluence of creative expressions while nurturing emerging voices from across the state.

During the interaction, Dr Chowdhury also announced a long-term initiative to support budding artists, drawing inspiration from the legacy of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. She revealed that the USD 2,909 earned from Zubeen Garg’s YouTube podcast will be placed in a fixed deposit for the next 20 years, with the interest generated from the fund being utilised to encourage and provide opportunities to young artists.

Speaking emotionally about Zubeen Garg, Dr Chowdhury said his influence on Assam remains profound. “Zubeen has left a deep imprint on the cultural soul of Assam and inspired countless individuals to persevere. In his absence, the void felt by his admirers is immense. From our platform, we remain committed to working for them. Zubeen is extremely dear to us, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility towards his fans,” she remarked.

Responding to queries regarding the chargesheet filed in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death, Dr Chowdhury said she would refrain from commenting as the matter is sub judice. “I will continue to contribute through my writing. Our aim is to compile Zubeen Garg’s entire body of work and preserve it as a lasting legacy. I have not seen the SIT chargesheet, but like everyone else, we hope that justice is served,” she added.