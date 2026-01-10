Review meeting held ahead of PM’s Kaliabor visit, Rs 6,957-Cr mega infra project to be launched

A high-level review meeting was held on January 10, to assess preparedness for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam’s Kaliabor on January 18, with officials reviewing arrangements related to key programme components scheduled during the public meeting.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is slated to lay the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, a flagship infrastructure project with an estimated cost of Rs 6,957 crore. The project will be implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. An audio-visual presentation showcasing the major features of the project will follow the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is part of the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh stretch of NH-37 (new NH-715). The project includes around 34.45 km of elevated, wildlife-friendly corridors, along with bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat. Designed in accordance with directions of the Court and recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, the project aims to improve connectivity between Central and Upper Assam while ensuring protection of the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The construction period of the project is 36 months.

The programme will also feature the virtual flagging off of two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, Dibrugarh to Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya to Rohtak, by the Prime Minister.

Officials said the new train services will significantly enhance long-distance rail connectivity between Assam and several states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. The services are expected to reduce travel time, provide modern passenger amenities and boost tourism and economic activity across the regions served.

The meeting underscored the importance of close inter-departmental coordination and timely completion of all arrangements to ensure the smooth, orderly and dignified conduct of the programme in accordance with established protocols.