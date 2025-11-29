Revival of historic Stilwell Road gains momentum amid India–Myanmar trade push

The historic Stilwell Road, built during World War II as a strategic military supply route, may soon witness a remarkable transformation into a key trade corridor, as India and Myanmar initiate renewed efforts to strengthen cross-border connectivity and economic cooperation.

In a crucial infrastructure development, the Government of India has begun fencing strategic areas along the India–Myanmar border. Construction is currently progressing between Border Pillar (BP) 173 and BP 172, covering a stretch of around 7.3 kilometres.

As part of the plan, six controlled-access gates will be established within this fenced route to regulate cross-border movement. An approach road is coming up near BP 173 to support vehicular transit, and another vehicle access gate is slated for BP 172.

At present, residents of Pangsau and nearby regions in Myanmar are engaged in small-scale trade, often carrying limited goods across the border on foot. Officials believe the upcoming infrastructure will open avenues for larger-volume, better-regulated commercial exchanges—laying the foundation for a more formalized trade ecosystem.

Surveying and land allocation for land ports have been completed, while Customs infrastructure has already been built, demonstrating the government’s readiness to accommodate expanded trade operations.

The revival of the Stilwell Road and related border facilities is also expected to generate significant employment in logistics, transportation, hospitality, and border services—providing livelihood support to local communities in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Myanmar border regions.

Currently, cross-border movement is governed by the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which allows residents to travel up to 10 km across the border without documents. With the introduction of regulated gates and improved infrastructure, authorities are assessing potential adjustments to strengthen the FMR while preserving local socio-economic ties.

Officials maintain that the fencing initiative is not intended to curtail long-standing cultural and trade exchanges. Instead, it aims to enhance border security, facilitate smooth legal movement, and pave the way for a modernized trade corridor—revitalizing a historic route that once played a pivotal role in global wartime logistics.