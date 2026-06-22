'Reward those having more children': Badruddin Ajmal raises concern over Assam's declining population growth
AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal urged the government to reward families with more children in Assam. His remarks add to a sensitive debate on population and demographic trends in the state.
- Ajmal spoke to reporters in Guwahati about Assam's demographic trends
- He said families with more children should receive government support
- The AIUDF chief linked welfare measures to managing demographic concerns
AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal has urged the government to introduce incentives and support measures for families with more children, claiming that Assam's population growth is slowing and requires attention.
Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Ajmal said that if the government is concerned about demographic trends in the state, it should reward people who have larger families and provide them with the necessary facilities.
“The government should reward people for having more children and also provide the required facilities because the population is decreasing in Assam,” he said.
The AIUDF chief argued that encouraging population growth through welfare measures could help address concerns related to demographic changes. His remarks come amid ongoing discussions on population trends and social welfare policies in the state.
Ajmal's statement is likely to spark debate, particularly as population control and demographic issues remain politically sensitive topics in Assam.
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