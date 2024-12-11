Senior advocate Vrinda Grover has officially withdrawn from representing the family of the RG Kar rape and murder victim in the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court, and the Sealdah trial court. Grover cited "certain intervening factors and circumstances" as the reason for her decision to step down from the case.

Sources revealed to India Today TV that the withdrawal was primarily due to differences of opinion between Grover’s legal team and the victim’s family regarding the case’s handling. Despite the legal team's efforts, including the recording of evidence from 43 prosecution witnesses and the successful opposition of bail for the accused, the family’s differing views led to the advocate's departure.

In an official statement, Grover’s chamber clarified that the decision to withdraw was made in adherence to professional ethics and legal standards. "At this stage, due to intervening factors, the chamber of Advocate Vrinda Grover is constrained to withdraw from the case proceedings and will no longer represent the victim’s family," the statement read. The trial court has been notified, and the legal team has been discharged from the case.

When contacted, the victim’s father expressed surprise at the development, stating he was unaware of the withdrawal.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), handling the case after it was transferred from Kolkata Police due to concerns over local investigations, informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the trial in the case of the murder and rape of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is expected to conclude within a month.

The victim’s body was discovered on August 9 in a seminar room of the hospital, and an autopsy confirmed both rape and murder. The CBI filed a chargesheet in October, naming Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, as the prime accused. The Supreme Court first took note of the case on August 19.