The construction of a flyover on National Highway 37 along the southern border of Kaziranga National Park will not only protect animals but human lives also in Kaziranga.

On April 13, two separate incidents that took place on NH 37 in Kaziranga today seem to be a reminder of that.

In a shocking incident, a father-son duo was attacked by a Rhino at the Haldibari corridor near Kohora range in Assam’s Kaziranga on Thursday morning.

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Reportedly, the duo was travelling from Tezpur and was headed to Jorhat on their two-wheeler when the incident occurred. The son has been identified as Gyanam Mahanta who sustained serious injuries during the attack.

Both the victims were immediately rushed to Jorhat Medical College for medical treatment. It is to be mentioned that rhino attacks have been occurring frequently in the Kaziranga area.

On the otherhand, a hog deer was killed by a fast-moving vehicle along the animal corridor on April 13.

Earlier, in February, as many as four people sustained injuries after a strayed rhino attacked them near Dipora Tinimukhi in Gohpur under Biswanath district.