Rhino found dead in Kaziranga National Park
A rhinoceros was discovered dead in the Kohora forest area of Kaziranga National Park. Authorities are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
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Rhino found dead in Kaziranga National Park
A rhinoceros was found dead in the Kohora forest area of Kaziranga National Park, authorities reported. The carcass was discovered near the Banga forest camp within the park.
Forest officials suspect the rhino may have died of natural causes. The exact cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, which is expected to provide more detailed information.
The forest department has secured the area and retrieved the rhino's body.
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